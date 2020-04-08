Tennis
Coronavirus: Federer challenges fans, celebrities in volleying drill

By Dejan Kalinic
Roger Federer

Basel, April 8: Roger Federer challenged celebrities and fans to join in a volleying drill on social media on Tuesday (April 7).

With the ATP Tour suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 20-time grand slam champion looked to engage fans on social media.

In a video posted on Twitter, Federer – wearing a panama hat – volleyed a ball repeatedly against a wall at close range, and asked others to do likewise.

"Here's a helpful solo drill. Let's see what you got!" the Swiss great wrote.

"Reply back with a video and I'll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely #tennisathome."

Many fans took up the challenge, with Federer replying to several efforts.

India - 4,789 | World - 1,383,436
Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
