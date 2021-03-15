Tennis
Hometown hero Garin ends 12-year drought after winning Chile Open

By Sacha Pisani

Santiago (Chile), March 15: Cristian Garin prevailed in his hometown, crowned Chile Open champion with a three-set victory over Facundo Bagnis.

Garin, who had not won a match in 2021 before arriving in Santiago, claimed his first ATP Tour trophy on home soil thanks to Sunday's 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 7-5 triumph.

The top seed and 24-year-old only dropped one set throughout the ATP 250 tournament as he became the first Chilean player to win a home event since Fernando Gonzalez in 2009.

Bagnis was contesting his first final aged 31 and he was unable to see it through against Garin, who celebrated his fifth ATP title – all of them on clay.

Story first published: Monday, March 15, 2021, 5:00 [IST]
