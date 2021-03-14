Tennis
Cristian Garin reaches home final at Chile Open

By Ben Somerford

Santiago (Chile), March 14: Top seed and local hope Cristian Garin progressed to Sunday's Chile Open final after defeating Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets in their semi-final.

The Chilean world number 22 triumphed over Colombian Galan 6-4 6-3 and will play 118th-ranked Facundo Bagnis in Sunday's decider in Santiago.

Garin sent down eight aces and was dominant on his first serve against Galan.

Santiago native Garin, 24, has never won an ATP Tour title on home soil, while no Chilean has won the event since Fernando Gonzalez in 2009.

"I'm so, so happy to be in the final," Garin said in his post-game on-court interview. "The first day that I arrived I wasn't playing well and it was my second tournament in months, so for me to be in the final is so special, and even more here in Chile."

Argentinian Bagnis defeated higher-ranked countryman Federico Delbonis 7-5 6-3 to secure his place in a maiden Tour final.

Story first published: Sunday, March 14, 2021, 7:40 [IST]
