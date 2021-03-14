Cristian Garin reaches home final at Chile Open

The Chilean world number 22 triumphed over Colombian Galan 6-4 6-3 and will play 118th-ranked Facundo Bagnis in Sunday's decider in Santiago.

Garin sent down eight aces and was dominant on his first serve against Galan.

Santiago native Garin, 24, has never won an ATP Tour title on home soil, while no Chilean has won the event since Fernando Gonzalez in 2009.

A Santiago success story Hometown favourite Cristian Garin defeats Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-3 to reach the @chile_open final pic.twitter.com/AJdRrRvyrV — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 13, 2021

"I'm so, so happy to be in the final," Garin said in his post-game on-court interview. "The first day that I arrived I wasn't playing well and it was my second tournament in months, so for me to be in the final is so special, and even more here in Chile."

Argentinian Bagnis defeated higher-ranked countryman Federico Delbonis 7-5 6-3 to secure his place in a maiden Tour final.