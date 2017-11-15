Czech veteran Stepanek calls it a day

Bengaluru, November 15: Czech Republic's Davis Cup star Radek Stepanek announced his retirement after failing to recover his fitness following back surgery earlier this year.

The 38-year-old won five ATP singles titles and reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2006 when he reached a career-high eighth in the world rankings.

The following year a back injury threatened his career but Stepanek battled back and won two Grand Slam double titles with India's Leander Paes, the Australian Open in 2012 and the US Open a year later.

Alongside Tomas Berdych, Stepanek was also part of the Davis Cup teams triumphed in 2012 and 2013.

Radek #Stepanek has announced his retirement from tennis. Let's pay a tribute to twice #DavisCup champion and former World No.8 (2006) 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ySqwQrzwo7 — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) November 14, 2017

Stepanek had hoped to make another comeback after undergoing back surgery but that dream was never realised.

"I had to be realistic. I fought till the last breath but it is time to move on," Stepanek was quoted as saying on Czech website www.idnes.cz.

Stepanek on his career: “Always in good. When I look back, I definitely have nothing to be ashamed of. I did a good deal. Maybe more than anyone expected from me.” pic.twitter.com/JjCPAJbrZ7 — くれふぁ (@umbre_sports53) November 15, 2017

Stepanek, who turned professional in 1996 had started his career as a doubles specialist. But he worked his way in singles and reached as high as No.8 in ATP rankings in 2006. In doubles, he had reached a career-high of No.4 in 2012.

Coached by former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, Stepanek was romantically linked to many tennis stars including Martina Hingis, Nicole Vaidisova and Petra Kvitova.