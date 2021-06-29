Dame Sarah Gilbert applauded in Centre Court; Wimbledon honours Covid vaccine designer

London, June 29: Centre Court at the South West London-19 is famous for giving us some thrilling moments from eons. But this was slightly different. Clapping and cheering were not for performers on the court, but for a performer off the court. Dame Sarah Gilbert.
Who is she? Doesn't ring a bill immediately, right? Well, that's the case with several persons who contributed mightily for the human kind as they evade the rush of publicity. Dame Sarah played a massive role in world's fight against the Covid 19 pandemic in designing the Oxford vaccine for AstraZeneca which is known as Covishield in India.
The Wimbledon crowd rightly gave her a round of applause for that significant effort while she settled into her seat at the Centre Court.
Standing ovation at Wimbledon’s Centre Court for Dame Sarah Gilbert who designed the Oxford COVID vaccine.— Joe Pike (@joepike) June 28, 2021
Very moving. pic.twitter.com/q4NosT19eN
Sarah Gilbert is a mother of triplets and also a professor of Vaccinology at Oxford University, and she is hailed as a hero in England. Sarah Gilbert 58, designed the vaccine with Sir Andrew Pollard and Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility Professor Cath Green.
She was invited by the All England Club to the Royal Box, Wimbledon, on Monday night (June 28), for the first match between Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper, which the former won.
The Wimbledon authorities also invited 100 "inspirational individuals" such as Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of NHS fund raiser Sir Tom Moore.
Most of the UK citizens have been jabbed twice with the AstraZeneca vaccine since the pandemic's outbreak and is often considered as a life saver.
