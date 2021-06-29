Tennis
Dame Sarah Gilbert applauded in Centre Court; Wimbledon honours Covid vaccine designer

Dame Sarah Gilbert (in red dress)
Dame Sarah Gilbert (in red dress)

London, June 29: Centre Court at the South West London-19 is famous for giving us some thrilling moments from eons. But this was slightly different. Clapping and cheering were not for performers on the court, but for a performer off the court. Dame Sarah Gilbert.

Who is she? Doesn't ring a bill immediately, right? Well, that's the case with several persons who contributed mightily for the human kind as they evade the rush of publicity. Dame Sarah played a massive role in world's fight against the Covid 19 pandemic in designing the Oxford vaccine for AstraZeneca which is known as Covishield in India.

The Wimbledon crowd rightly gave her a round of applause for that significant effort while she settled into her seat at the Centre Court.

Sarah Gilbert is a mother of triplets and also a professor of Vaccinology at Oxford University, and she is hailed as a hero in England. Sarah Gilbert 58, designed the vaccine with Sir Andrew Pollard and Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility Professor Cath Green.

She was invited by the All England Club to the Royal Box, Wimbledon, on Monday night (June 28), for the first match between Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper, which the former won.

The Wimbledon authorities also invited 100 "inspirational individuals" such as Hannah Ingram-Moore, daughter of NHS fund raiser Sir Tom Moore.

Most of the UK citizens have been jabbed twice with the AstraZeneca vaccine since the pandemic's outbreak and is often considered as a life saver.

MORE WIMBLEDON NEWS

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 10:01 [IST]
