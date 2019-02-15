English

In-form Medvedev and Tsonga to meet in Rotterdam

By Opta
Sofia Open champion Daniil Medvedev reaches Rotterdam quarters
Rotterdam, February 15: Last week's champions Daniil Medvedev and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will meet in the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open, while Kei Nishikori also advanced on Thursday (February 14).

Medvedev was crowned Sofia Open champion on Sunday (February 10) and the in-form Russian could claim back-to-back titles this weekend after beating Fernando Verdasco 6-2 7-5.

The fifth seed has now won 13 out of 15 matches in a great start to the season, while Verdasco was left to rue making 42 unforced errors as he bowed out.

Tsonga is on a high following an Open Sud de France triumph in his homeland and was too good for wildcard Tallon Griekspoor, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.

Nishikori has lost only once this season – against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open – and so it was no surprise the top seed eased to a 6-1 6-4 victory over Ernests Gulbis.

The world number seven will come up against Marton Fucsovics in the last eight after the Hungarian beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7-1) 6-1.

Damir Dzumhur followed up his impressive defeat of Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas by getting past Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4 7-6 (7-3) and will come up against Gael Monfils for a place in the semi-finals.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
