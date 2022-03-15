Tennis
Medvedev loses world number one ranking as Nadal progresses at Indian Wells

By Liam Phillips

California, March 15: Novak Djokovic will return to the top of the ATP rankings after Daniil Medvedev fell to a brilliant Gael Monfils comeback at the Indian Wells Open.

Medvedev was beaten 4-6 6-3 6-1 by Frenchman Monfils, with the reigning US Open champion only able to connect on 50 per cent of his first serves, while he was broken three times in the decider.

For Monfils, the win earns him a spot in the fourth round against Carlos Alcaraz, while the loss means Medvedev will lose his position as world number one after only two weeks.

Speaking to post-match media, Medvedev said while he will work hard to earn the top-ranking back, starting in Miami next week.

"Is it better to be number one for, let’s say one week in your life, or never touch it?" he said. "I think it's still better to at least touch it.

"Now I know I'm going to lose it, so I have Miami to try to get it back. [I'm] usually feeling a little bit better in Miami in terms of tennis, so I'll try to play good there.

"I thought it could give me more motivation, well, I had motivation. It's just that I didn't find my best tennis."

Medvedev was not the only big name to fall on Monday, as American Jenson Brooksby mounted an impressive comeback of his own to knock out world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6 6-3 6-2.

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, defeated world number eight Casper Ruud in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal, however, had no such trouble against Dan Evans, beating the Brit 7-5 6-3 to claim a 400th match win at a Masters 1000 event.

"I didn't know at all about that, but good numbers, of course," said Nadal, who has now extended his career-best start to a season to 17-0.

"The match didn't start the way that I wanted, but I was able to hit a couple of good passing shots in some key moments, and then things started to build a bit better."

The Spaniard looks well placed to go on and clinch a fourth title of what is already turning into a remarkable 2022. Reilly Opelka is next up, while Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie also booked their places in the last 16.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:40 [IST]
