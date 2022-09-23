Daniil Medvedev suffers second-round exit to Stan Wawrinka at Moselle Open

Metz, September 23: Daniil Medvedev succumbed to second-round defeat against Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open on Thursday (September 22), while Hubert Hurkacz coasted past Dominic Thiem.
World number four Medvedev fell to a 6-4 6-7 (7-9) 6-3 loss against three-time major winner Wawrinka, who will next meet Mikael Ymer after his straight-sets win over home favourite Gregoire Barrere.
Second seed Hurkacz did not experience such struggles against Thiem as the Pole cruised to a 6-3 6-4 as he served 12 aces in a dominant performance in Metz.
Hurkacz will face Arthur Rinderknech in the next round after the Frenchman battled to a 7-6 (13-11) 6-3 triumph over fifth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Rune Rolls On!@holgerrune2003 moves into the quarter-finals in Metz after Bonzi is forced to retire with injury.@MoselleOpen pic.twitter.com/n0uHBbrQPv— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 22, 2022
Alexander Bublik, the seventh favourite in France, was also made to work for his progress to the quarter-finals, downing Emil Ruusuvuori 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-3.
Fourth seed Holger Rune awaits Bublik after Benjamin Bonzi retired due to injury when 6-4 4-1 down against the Dane.
Lorenzo Sonego coasted through his second-round clash to defeat Gilles Simon 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 to tee up a last-eight clash with Sebastian Korda.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.