Davis Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan tie scheduled at Islamabad to be held on November 29-30

However, India will take a security review on November 4 whether it's safe for the team to travel or tie to be shifted outside Pakistan.

Initially, the Davis Cup tie between neighbouring countries was scheduled to happen on September 14 and 15 but it was postponed to November after a security review by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The ITF said it was postponing the tie under "exceptional circumstance". "Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad, due to be played on 14-15 September," an ITF statement said in the month of August.

"The Committee concluded that this is an exceptional circumstance while the first priority of the ITF is the safety and security of athletes, officials and spectators," it added.

It may be recalled that the All India Tennis Association (AITA) had asked the ITF to either postpone the Davis Cup tie or take it to a neutral venue "suo moto" given the current diplomatic tension between the two countries. The security apprehensions remain and the players are jittery about travelling to Pakistan.

However, withdrawing from the tie will affect the AITA as well as Indian Davis Cup team. Forfeiting the tie would mean that India will be automatically relegated to the Asia/Oceania Group II. It means India won't reach the World Group Qualifiers before 2022, getting pegged back by at least two years.

It will have to compete in Group II in 2020 to earn promotion back to Group I and again spend 2021 in Group I to be able to compete in Qualifiers in 2022. Team captain Mahesh Bhupathi had also said that India was not interested in forfeiting the tie.

