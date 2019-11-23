Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Davis Cup: Sasi Mukund pulls out of Pakistan tie

By Pti
Davis Cup: Sasi Mukund pulls out of Pakistan tie

New Delhi, Nov. 23: Young Sasi Kumar Mukund on Saturday pulled out of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Pakistan due to a foot injury.

Mukund, who was named as a reserve member, suffered the injury while playing in a tournament in Portugal. "Unfortunately Sasi will not travel with us. He has informed that he sustained the injury while playing the doubles with compatriot Purav Raja," India's Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali told PTI during the team's practice session at DLTA.

Mukund is now the second Indian player to pull out of the tie after Rohan Bopanna had withdrawn due to a shoulder injury. "I can't put my weight down properly due to the injury," said Mukund.

Zeeshan said they wanted N Sriram Balaji to travel to Nur Sultan but getting visa at such short notice won't be possible. Balaji was not named in the eight-member squad but he has been with the Indian team in the training camp to help the side prepare since Thursday.

Captain Rohit Rajpal, who was busy working out the doubles combination during the session, rued Mukund's absence. "It is always good to have different training partners in an away tie. You need that variety in the side. It's unfortunate," Rajpal said.

Talking about the doubles combination, Rajpal said they are trying both Saketh Myneni and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to pair with Leander Paes. "We still feel, Aisam and Aqeel may turn up for Pakistan so we are preparing all combinations. If a player like Saketh is there, Leander can dominate from the net," he said.

"If Jeevan is playing with Leander then probably, it's better Leander takes care of the back side of the court since Jeevan is quick. So we are trying everything."

More DAVIS CUP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 185/3 (50.0) vs BAN 106
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue