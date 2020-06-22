Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19, Adria Tour final cancelled

By
Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor Dimitrov has become the highest-profile tennis player to test positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru, June 22: The finals of the Adria Tour tennis exhibition tournament in Croatia was cancelled after Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 29-year-old ATP world No. 19, who was competing in the tournament before pulling out midway after feeling uneasiness during the weekend, became the highest-profile tennis player to be tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

The final of the Croatia event in the coastal resort of Zadar, the second leg of the tour which would have featured ATP world No.1 Novak Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev, was cancelled as a result.

Novak Djokovic makes impressive start to Zadar leg of Adria Tour

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19," Dimitrov posted on Instagram.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

"I'm so sorry for any harm I might've caused. I'm back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy."

Dimitrov pulled out of the tournament on after he felt unwell following his opening singles match against Croatian Borna Coric.

With international tennis suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Djokovic organised the Adria Tour as a charity event designated to be contested over four legs across the former Yugoslavia.

Adria Tour to begin on June 13

Austria's world number three Dominic Thiem won the opening leg in Belgrade, where a capacity 4,000 crowd turned up on each day at Djokovic's tennis centre by the Danube river.

With both Serbia and Croatia easing lockdown measures weeks before the event, players were not obliged to observe social distancing rules in either country and were seen embracing at the net at the end of their matches.

Thiem topples Krajinovic to win Adria Tour final in Belgrade

Emotional Djokovic breaks down after home event

Fans in Croatia, however, were subject to the rules and had to keep their distance, meaning that the 9,000-capacity Visnjik tennis complex was half-full for the event.

The third leg due in Montenegro on June 27 and 28 was scrapped last week over coronavirus concerns while the final leg, scheduled for July 3 and 4 in Bosnia's Banja Luka, is now likely to be called off.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More GRIGOR DMITROV News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RSO 1 - 2 RMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue