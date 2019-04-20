English

Djokovic upbeat over French Open chances despite form dip

By Opta
NovakDjokovic - Cropped
Novak Djokovic

Paris, April 20: Novak Djokovic believes he can hit top form at the French Open despite a surprise loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday (April 19).

The world number one bowed out in the quarter-finals at the ATP 1000 tournament, suffering a 6-3 4-6 6-2 defeat to Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic has struggled after winning his 15th grand slam at the Australian Open, holding a 5-3 win-loss record since the tournament in Melbourne.

But the 2016 champion at Roland Garros still feels he can get back to his best before the major begins in Paris on May 26.

"The French Open is the ultimate goal on clay for sure," Djokovic told a news conference.

"It's expected in a way, for me to peak at that tournament and that's what I'm aiming for.

"This is only the first tournament on clay and it's a long season so let's see how it goes."

Djokovic is next expected to be in action at the Madrid Open, which begins in early May.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
