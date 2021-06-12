Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: Head-to-head record, Grand Slams record, TV and live streaming info

While Djokovic will be eyeing his 19th Grand Slam title, Tsitsipas will be playing his first-ever Grand Slam final.

French Open: Djokovic ends Nadal's supremacy

It was their 58th career clash, and the Serb fought back from a set down to defeat Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to line himself up for his second French Open crown.

Grand Slams

The World No. 1 will be the overwhelming favourite heading into his 29th championship match at the Slams against the young Greek player who will be playing his first Grand Slam final.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas have only met on seven occasions and Djokovic holds the advantage in the head-to-head as he registered wins on five occasions. But 22-year-old Tsitsipas will take heart from the fact that he has defeated the former French Open champion on two occasions.

French Open

Sunday’s final will be a historic one. With 13-time champion Nadal out of the way, Djokovic will be vying for his second French Open title. A win on Sunday will see the 34-year-old Serbian become the first man in over 50 years to win all four Slams twice. While the World No. 1 has won the other three Slams on several occasions (Australian Open -9, Wimbledon - 5, US Open - 3), he has lifted the French Open trophy just once. Djokovic, the only player to defeat Nadal twice in the French Open, won the title in Paris in 2016.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas, who notched up a fighting 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 in a three-hour 37 minute contest, to become the first Greek player to reach a Roland Garros final.

French Open 2021: Tsitsipas makes history for Greece with epic semi-final win over Zverev

Sunday’s Roland Garros final will be Djokovic’s sixth Paris final and it will be Tsitsipas’ first-ever Grand Slam final. The final will be a repeat of last-year’s French Open semi-final, in which Djokovic ousted Tsitsipas in a five-set affair. That was the only time the pair met in a Grand Slam. This year the duo have met once and Djokovic emerged the winner of that contest, defeating Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 Rome. Their previous meeting was back in 2020 in the Roland Garros semifinal.

Match timing, telecast details

Match starts at 6:30pm IST (June 13)

The Indian audience can watch the French Open final live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Channels with live streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.