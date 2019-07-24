Thiem & Zverev back to winning ways in Hamburg

Thiem and Zvervev lost to Sam Querrey and Jiri Vesely respectively at SW19 but rediscovered their form on the clay in Hamburg.

French Open finalist Thiem racked up the 250th ATP match win of his career by seeing off Pablo Cuevas 6-3 7-6 (7-3), while Zverev got the better of Swedish Open champion Nicolas Jarry.

Jarry's win in Bastad marked his first career ATP singles title, having lost to Zverev in the final of the Geneva Open in May, but he could not avoid a repeat of the result from two months ago as the German prevailed 6-4 6-2.

Next up for Zverev is Federico Delbonis, who lost to Jarry in the semi-finals last week but came from a set down to see off Marco Cecchinato in two hours and 36 minutes in his first-round encounter.

Third seed Fabio Fognini beat qualifier Julian Lenz, fourth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili was a straight-sets winner over Hugo Dellien and seventh seed Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Thiago Monteiro, but sixth seed Laslo Djere lost to Filip Krajinovic in two sets.

There were also wins for Richard Gasquet, Casper Ruud, Pablo Carreno Busta and Bastad finalist Juan Ignacio Londero.

Joao Sousa claimed a 6-4 6-4 win over Steve Darcis at the Swiss Open Gstaad, where Denis Istomin, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Jaume Munar, Taro Daniel and Gian Marco Moroni were also victorious.