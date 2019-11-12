Dominika Cibulkova retires aged 30

Cibulkova has not played on the WTA Tour since the French Open due to a recurring Achilles injury.

The former world number four, a runner-up in her only grand slam final at the Australian Open five years ago, decided Roland Garros would be her swansong and is ready for life after tennis.

"It was strange because I knew, and no one around me except my team knew it would be my last tournament." Cibulkova said in her WTA exit interview.

"At that point, I was 100 per cent sure. I wasn't doubting or thinking 'maybe yes or no.' I knew I wanted to do it like this, for this to be my last tournament.

"I went home and was happy with my decision. It's really hard to make it, but once you do, you feel more free.

"I feel like this life has been fulfilled for me, and I want to start a new one.