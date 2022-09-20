Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Duckworth downs Popyrin, Wolf edges Kozlov at San Diego Open

By Ben Somerford

San Diego (USA), September 20: Seventh seed James Duckworth edged compatriot Alexei Popyrin in three sets, while eighth seed J.J. Wolf got past Stefan Kozlov in the San Diego Open first round on Monday (September 19).

Duckworth sent down 14 aces, winning 85 per cent on his first serve, and hit 53 winners as he got past Popyrin 7-5 4-6 6-1 in two hours and 20 minutes.

Popyrin could only manage 35 winners with 18 unforced errors. Duckworth will face one of the American qualifiers, Mitchell Krueger and Christopher Eubanks in the next round.

Wolf needed one hour and 52 minutes to topple countryman Kozlov 6-2 7-6 (8-6), converting three of his six break points, getting the edge by winning 50 per cent on Kozlov's second serve.

In the battle of the Argentines, Tomas Martin Etcheverry defeated Facundo Mena 7-6 (8-6) 6-3. Mena hit 28 winners but was undone by 23 unforced errors.

Frenchman Constant Lestienne fought back from a set down to win over American wild card Brandon Holt 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Comments

MORE JAMES DUCKWORTH NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 11:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 20, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Sep 18, 2022 - Sep 25, 2022
ATP Moselle Open:Mens Singles
Sep 18, 2022 - Sep 25, 2022
ATP Aon Open Challenger:Mens Singles
Sep 18, 2022 - Sep 25, 2022
ATP Sibiu Open:Mens Singles
Sep 18, 2022 - Sep 25, 2022
ATP Braga Open:Mens Singles
Sep 18, 2022 - Sep 25, 2022
ATP Challenger Dove Men+Care Villa Maria:Mens Singles
Sep 18, 2022 - Sep 25, 2022
ATP Tennis Ohio Championships (September):Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

    + More
    Click to comments