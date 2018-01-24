Serena Williams set to make competitive return in Fed Cup

New York, January 24: Serena Williams is set to return to competitive tennis in February, when the United States take on Netherlands in the Fed Cup.

Williams, a 23-time grand slam champion, has not played competitively since last year's Australian Open.

She announced last April she was pregnant, and on September 1 gave birth to a baby girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Williams married Alexis Ohanian in November.

Williams' sister Venus, as well as world number nine Coco Vandeweghe, are also on the roster for USA as the squad begin their Fed Cup title defence on February 10-11. A fourth member of the team is expected to be announced next week.

This marks the first time in two years that either Williams sister has competed for USA in the Fed Cup.

They have been on the same Fed Cup team eight times, most recently in 2015, and USA are undefeated in those ties.

Source: OPTA