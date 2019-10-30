Federer pulls out of ATP Cup, confirms for Australian Open

Bengaluru, October 30: Roger Federer has decided to pull out of the inaugural ATP Cup tournament to be held at three venues in Australia from January 3.

However the Swiss legend has has confirmed his participation for the season's first Grand Slam -- the Australian Open -- to be held in Melbourne from January 20.

"It is with great regret that I am withdrawing from the inaugural ATP Cup event.

When I entered the event last month, it was a really difficult decision because it meant less time at home with the family and a fully intense start to the season.

After much discussion with both my family and my team about the year ahead, I have decided that the extra two weeks at home will be beneficial for both my family and my tennis," Federer posted on his Facebook page.

The ATP Cup is scheduled to be held from January 3 to 12, 2020, in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, with almost all the top players from the ATP top-100 from 24 countries expected to participate.

Right decision Federer should have led Switzerland, but that will have to wait for some other year, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion opting out of the tournament. The 38-year-old apologised to his fans and tournament organisers, but felt he had taken the right decision. Longer period "It pains me to not be a part of the most exciting new event on the calendar, but this is the right thing to do if I want to continue to play for a longer period of time on the ATP Tour. "I am sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment my withdrawal may cause for the fans, but I hope you can understand why I made it. Ready for Melbourne Federer will now begin his 2020 season with the Australian Open, which will be held from Januray 20 to February 2 at the Melbourne Park. "For my Australian fans, I look forward to seeing you all at the Australian Open, fresh and ready to go," Federer added in his Facebook post. Back for Olympics The 38-year-old, who won four ATP titles this season, including a record-breaking 10th Swiss Indoors Basel title at home, had also pulled out of the ongoing Paris Masters tournament. However, he has committed himself to play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, revealing his "heart decided" to compete again, after missing the 2016 Rio Games due to injury.