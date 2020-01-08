Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Federer, Serena headline Aussie bushfire charity match

By Pti

Melbourne, January 8: Superstars Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will headline an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open to raise money for bushfire relief, organisers said Wednesday (January 8).

Dozens of vast blazes, which continue to burn across eastern Australia, have killed 25 people since the start of the disaster in September and destroyed more than 1,800 homes.

Milder conditions are providing a reprieve for firefighters, although more dangerous weather is forecast for later in the week.

TA announces pre-Australian Open exhibition event for bushfire relief

Tennis Australia last week announced a fundraising exhibition match at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena -- centre court at the Australian Open - for January 15, the week before the opening Grand Slam of the year.

The players were revealed Wednesday (January 8) with Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas joining Federer, Williams and Nadal.

"For a period of about two-and-a-half hours we're going to be showcasing the game, but also coming together as a community to play our part in the relief effort," said Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley.

The devastation has seen a host of sports stars pledge money, with more than Aus$1.2 million (US$820,000) raised so far from an initiative by tennis chiefs to donate Aus$100 for each ace served during the Australian summer.

Australian Open to go 'ahead as scheduled' amid air quality concerns

There have been fears that smoke haze could affect the Australian Open, but Tiley on Tuesday (January 7) said this was unlikely.

"All the information we have at the moment, with qualifying coming up next week, is that the forecast is good, we don't expect any delays and we've implemented additional measures to ensure the Australian Open will be able to run as scheduled," he said.

Tiley pointed to Melbourne Park having three roofed stadiums and eight other indoor courts which "effectively weather-proof the Australian Open".

More ROGER FEDERER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue