Federer stays in line for eighth Basel crown

Basel, October 27: Top seed and home hero Roger Federer marched to Swiss Indoors quarterfinals in Basel with a facile 6-1, 6-3 win over Frenchman Benoit Paire.

The 36-year-old is eyeing his eighth Basel crown as his quest for the year-end No.1 ranking continues.

"I'm happy with how it went, I'm always ready for a tougher one," Federer said. "I got a good start, got rolling.

"I was able to put more pressure on him than him on me.

I've had a good two first rounds. I thought the draw looked tough with (Francis) Tiafoe and Paire in my section. I'm a little surprised, to be honest.

"It's not easy to win 1 and 3 indoors, this was a great start."

In the quarterfinal, Federer, will take on Paire's compatriot Adrian Mannarino who beat Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 .

Twice former champion Juan Martin Del Potro also looked menacing as the fourth seed marched through to the last eight with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of French qualifier Julien Benneteau.

Del Potro faces Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut next.

The Argentinian is emerging as a late contender to snatch one of the last two places at the ATP World Tour Finals in London and would move into the final spot by winning the Swiss title thanks to fellow contender Pablo Carreno Busta's loss in Vienna.

Meanwhile, also entering the last-eight was defending champion Marin Cilic, who beat Croatian compatriot Borna Coric 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.