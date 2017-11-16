Thiem praises Nadal replacement Carreno Busta

London, November 16: Dominic Thiem praised Pablo Carreno Busta for his performance as Rafael Nadal's replacement at the ATP Finals.

Thiem edged past the Spaniard 6-3 3-6 6-4 in Group Pete Sampras on Wednesday (November 15), keeping his semi-final chances alive in London.

Thiem digs deep to down Carreno Busta

Carreno Busta came in for Nadal, who withdrew from the event with a knee injury after his loss to David Goffin.

Thiem said the world number 10 performed well after replacing his countryman.

"It was a really, really tough match. I think he took it very good, the place of Rafa," the Austrian said in an on-court interview.

"Again, very tough three-setter and I'm very happy to be through. It got very tight at the end.

"I think I started the match very well and then when he broke me after 40-0 in the second set I lost it a little bit.

"The third set was up and down, I think it was 50-50 for both players and luckily I did the deciding break."

Thiem holds a 1-1 win-loss record heading into his final group match – a meeting with David Goffin.

The 24-year-old said he was pleased to have an opportunity to reach the last four.

"There are so many thoughts in general because only if I could win this match today I could have another final on Friday," Thiem said.

"Every single match in this great atmosphere is amazing and I'm happy that I'm still playing for the semi-finals on Friday (November 17) and it's going to be a tough match again."

Source: OPTA