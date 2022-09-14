Fourth season of Tennis Premier League to be broadcast on Sony Sports

The fourth season of the Tennis Premier League is set to cater to an even wider audience this time with Sony Sports Network as the broadcaster for the league.

The ever-growing fanbase of tennis in India will have an opportunity to witness international tennis stars live in action on SONY TEN 2 channels and the OTT platform SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network will play a pivotal role in bringing dynamic tennis action from the Balewadi Stadium in Pune to every corner of the Indian subcontinent.

The Tennis Premier League is fast becoming the tennis equivalent of the Indian Premier League in the country. It will offer premium tennis action packaged in a highly enthralling format to capture the imagination of tennis fans in India.

The upcoming Tennis Premier League season is set for its most exciting edition yet as, 2022 Wimbledon Men's Doubles Champion, Matthew Ebden has been signed up as the marquee player for the Tennis Premier League's fourth season.

The likes of Malek Jaziri, who represented Tunisia at the Olympics; Anastasia Gasanova who has won 6 Singles titles and 3 Doubles titles on the ITF Women's circuit; Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is currently India rank number 1 in Men's Singles and India rank number 2 in Men's Doubles and Ankita Raina, who is currently India rank number 1 in Women's Singles are some of the elite tennis players that will be participating in the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League as well.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, "Sony Sports Network has always looked to bring the best sporting properties to viewers throughout the Indian subcontinent. We are pleased to partner with The Tennis Premier League which is set to become the T20 equivalent of tennis in India with its shorter and innovative 20-point format. India is fast becoming a multi sports viewing nation and I am delighted that our network is in a position to actively contribute to that very goal with our diverse portfolio of sporting properties."

Indian tennis icon and co-owner of the Mumbai Leon Army, Leander Paes also expressed his elation on Sony Pictures Sports Network being onboarded as the official broadcast partner for the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League, as he said, "It is great to see that one of the most recognizable networks from all over the globe is going to be the official broadcast partner for the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League. The reach that Sony Sports Network will offer the league will really boost the rising popularity of India's premier tennis tournament as well as tennis as sport the Indian subcontinent. I am sure the Tennis Premier League's reach will grow substantially this season, especially now that it's going to be very accessible to every tennis fan across the nation because of this partnership."



