Fourth season of Tennis Premier League to be broadcast on Sony Sports

Pune, Sept. 14: After the tremendous success of the first three seasons of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), India's Premier tennis tournament is set for its fourth season to take place from Dec. 7th to 11th, 2022.
The fourth season of the Tennis Premier League is set to cater to an even wider audience this time with Sony Sports Network as the broadcaster for the league.
The ever-growing fanbase of tennis in India will have an opportunity to witness international tennis stars live in action on SONY TEN 2 channels and the OTT platform SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network will play a pivotal role in bringing dynamic tennis action from the Balewadi Stadium in Pune to every corner of the Indian subcontinent.
The Tennis Premier League is fast becoming the tennis equivalent of the Indian Premier League in the country. It will offer premium tennis action packaged in a highly enthralling format to capture the imagination of tennis fans in India.
The upcoming Tennis Premier League season is set for its most exciting edition yet as, 2022 Wimbledon Men's Doubles Champion, Matthew Ebden has been signed up as the marquee player for the Tennis Premier League's fourth season.
The likes of Malek Jaziri, who represented Tunisia at the Olympics; Anastasia Gasanova who has won 6 Singles titles and 3 Doubles titles on the ITF Women's circuit; Ramkumar Ramanathan, who is currently India rank number 1 in Men's Singles and India rank number 2 in Men's Doubles and Ankita Raina, who is currently India rank number 1 in Women's Singles are some of the elite tennis players that will be participating in the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League as well.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, "Sony Sports Network has always looked to bring the best sporting properties to viewers throughout the Indian subcontinent. We are pleased to partner with The Tennis Premier League which is set to become the T20 equivalent of tennis in India with its shorter and innovative 20-point format. India is fast becoming a multi sports viewing nation and I am delighted that our network is in a position to actively contribute to that very goal with our diverse portfolio of sporting properties."
Indian
tennis
icon
and
co-owner
of
the
Mumbai
Leon
Army,
Leander
Paes
also
expressed
his
elation
on
Sony
Pictures
Sports
Network
being
onboarded
as
the
official
broadcast
partner
for
the
fourth
season
of
the
Tennis
Premier
League,
as
he
said,
"It
is
great
to
see
that
one
of
the
most
recognizable
networks
from
all
over
the
globe
is
going
to
be
the
official
broadcast
partner
for
the
fourth
season
of
the
Tennis
Premier
League.
The
reach
that
Sony
Sports
Network
will
offer
the
league
will
really
boost
the
rising
popularity
of
India's
premier
tennis
tournament
as
well
as
tennis
as
sport
the
Indian
subcontinent.
I
am
sure
the
Tennis
Premier
League's
reach
will
grow
substantially
this
season,
especially
now
that
it's
going
to
be
very
accessible
to
every
tennis
fan
across
the
nation
because
of
this
partnership."
