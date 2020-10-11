Tennis
French Open 2020: What a great story! - Lewandowski hails Swiatek success

By Chris Myson

Paris, October 11: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has expressed his delight after Iga Swiatek ended Poland's long wait for a singles grand slam champion.

Swiatek, 19, capped a stunning fortnight at Roland Garros with a 6-4 6-1 win over Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the Paris final on Saturday (October 10).

The unseeded player did not drop a set over her seven rounds, other notable wins including an emphatic victory over tournament favourite Simona Halep in the fourth round and seeing off the 2019 finalist, Marketa Vondrousova, in her first match.

Just two years ago she had won the junior title at Wimbledon and prior to this tournament had never reached the last eight of a tennis major.

Her run to victory captured the attention of Lewandowski, another of Poland's sporting success stories.

"What an amazing success, what a great story! Good job Iga Swiatek," Lewandowski wrote on Twitter after the win over Kenin, having also sent a message of support earlier this week.

Swiatek had earlier referenced the traction her run at the event had been getting in her country.

"I want to thank all the fans and everyone watching in Poland; I know it's pretty crazy back home," she said in her on-court interview.

Swiatek was later asked in her news conference if she understood her life was about to change.

She added: "That's true. I mean, it's hard to comment on that right now because I need to come back home first, see what's going on in Poland.

"I know it's going to be crazy. I think I'm going to get used to that, it's not going to be a problem for me. I didn't have a problem with getting attention, with people surrounding me.

"I think it's going to be okay for me. I really appreciate all the support I got during the whole two weeks.

"Even though I wasn't on my phone and I wasn't answering every person, I know that the whole country was behind me and they all believed in me. I'm going to be happy and proud."

Poland captain Lewandowski, who was recently named UEFA Player of the Year, will be hoping to cap a fine sporting weekend for the nation when his team host Italy in the Nations League on Sunday.

Story first published: Sunday, October 11, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
