French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic fights back from two sets down to clinch his 19th Grand Slam title

The Serbian played one of his greatest matches at the Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday as he bounced back from a two-set deficit to clinch his second French Open title.

It was heartbreak for Stefanos Tsitsipas, who put everything into the match, but his wait for his maiden Grand Slam title has to continue as he squandered a great start before Djokovic pulled off one his greatest wins, defeating the youngster 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in a mammoth contest which last four hours and 11 minutes.

Djokovic, who defeated defending champion Rafael Nadal in the semifinal, went down in the pages of history with his magnificent win on Sunday as he became the only player to win all the Grand Slam twice in the Open Era.

Tsitsipas threw everything at it as he eyed his maiden title, but the 22-year-old, who showed immense determination and grit fell to Djokovic’s sheer class.

Starting the final, Tsitsipas looked to be in great touch and after an hour and eight minutes, the Greek player took the first set against Djokovic with the help of a tie breaker and put the World no. 1 under immense pressure. The 22-year-old won the tie-breaker 8-6 to take the first set. Big moment for the youngster as he has the first say and takes the first set 7-6 (6).

The young player carried the momentum into the second set as he broke Djoko’s serve right at the start of the second set. Playing in his maiden Grand Slam final, the Greek player took four straight points to wrap up the second set 6-2 in just 38 minutes.

But from there on Djokovic pulled off a remarkable comeback to the game into the fifth deciding set. In a see-saw third set, the seasoned Djokovic held onto to his nerves as he produced a stellar comeback and take the third set 6-3, wrapping it up in 46 minutes.

Entering the fourth set, the former French Open champion broke early at the start of the fourth set. The young Tsitsipas looked to have lost his steam. Superb show from Djokovic as he bounced back from two sets down to bring the game alive. The world No. 1 wrapped up the fourth set in just 37 minutes with a dominating show to take it 6-2 and take the French Open final into a one-set shootout for the title.

In the decider, the world no. 1 proved why he’s one of the greatest as he managed to keep Tsitsipas at bay to notch up his greatest win. The Greek player put everything into and took it down to the wire, but Djokovic showed his mettle as he clinched a stellar comeback win and pocketed his 19th Grand Slam title.

It was indeed a memorable outing for Djokovic who has never won a major from two sets behind in a championship match. The Serb, who had won his first French Open in 2016, is now just one shy of the record tally of 20 Grand Slam titles held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.