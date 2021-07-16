French Open champion Krejcikova continues great form to reach Prague Open quarterfinals

The second seed has now won 17 of her last 18 matches, having also triumphed in Strasbourg prior to her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last month.

The Czech is also yet to drop a set in her home event after a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 success over world number 127 Bonaventure.

Krejcikova set up a clash with doubles partner Katerina Siniakova in the quarter-finals.

After her showdown with Tereza Smitkova was suspended during their final set on Wednesday, the fifth seed wasted no time in wrapping up a 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win.

Enjoying quite the run @BKrejcikova battles past Bonaventure for a place in the @tennispragueopn quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/C8GzFCAm8e — wta (@WTA) July 15, 2021

At the Lausanne Open, Roland Garros semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek progressed to the last eight; the top seed beating Luxembourg’s Mandy Minella 6-2 7-5.

However, there was no joy for seventh and eighth seeds Jasmine Paolini and Anna Blinkova.

They were beaten in straight sets by Natalia Vikhlyantseva and Lucia Bronzetti – ranked 175th and 241st in the world respectively.

Meanwhile, at the Hungarian Grand Prix, former Australian Open semi-finalist Danielle Collins overcame Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani 7-5 6-0.

However, third and sixth seeds Bernarda Pera and Aliaksandra Sasnovich were ousted in straight sets by Anhelina Kalinina and Panna Udvardy respectively.