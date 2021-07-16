Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

French Open champion Krejcikova continues great form to reach Prague Open quarterfinals

By Jonathan Davies
Barbora Krejcikova
Barbora Krejcikova

Prague, July 16: French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova continued her impressive form as she advanced to the Prague Open quarter-finals following a straight-sets victory over Ysaline Bonaventure.

The second seed has now won 17 of her last 18 matches, having also triumphed in Strasbourg prior to her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last month.

The Czech is also yet to drop a set in her home event after a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 success over world number 127 Bonaventure.

Krejcikova set up a clash with doubles partner Katerina Siniakova in the quarter-finals.

After her showdown with Tereza Smitkova was suspended during their final set on Wednesday, the fifth seed wasted no time in wrapping up a 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 win.

At the Lausanne Open, Roland Garros semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek progressed to the last eight; the top seed beating Luxembourg’s Mandy Minella 6-2 7-5.

However, there was no joy for seventh and eighth seeds Jasmine Paolini and Anna Blinkova.

They were beaten in straight sets by Natalia Vikhlyantseva and Lucia Bronzetti – ranked 175th and 241st in the world respectively.

Meanwhile, at the Hungarian Grand Prix, former Australian Open semi-finalist Danielle Collins overcame Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani 7-5 6-0.

However, third and sixth seeds Bernarda Pera and Aliaksandra Sasnovich were ousted in straight sets by Anhelina Kalinina and Panna Udvardy respectively.

Comments

MORE TENNIS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 30,986,807 | World - 189,140,830
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 0:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 16, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments