French Open: Daria Kasatkina cuts the 'kid bulls***' to reach quarter-finals

By Andrew Steel

Paris, May 30: Daria Kasatkina feels she has cut the "kid bulls***" out of her game after securing a straight-sets win over Camila Giorgi to reach the French Open quarter-finals.

The Russian delivered a convincing 6-2 6-2 victory over the Italian with a convincingly mature performance, to reach the last eight at Roland Garros for the second time in her career.

Kasatkina has yet to drop a set and has conceded just 14 games across her four matches at Roland Garros so far.

The 20th seed has previously spoken about wanting to showcase a more mature approach to her game, and mooted that she has increased her focus in her overall performances.

"Why are you asking me this?" Kasatkina quipped in her post-game briefing before laughing when asked in what ways she has matured – and where she has not.

"I want to say I've become much more mature and that's it. [I'm] not thinking how exactly.

"But as I said, with the decisions on the court, with my time management off the court as well I'm trying to be more focused on what I'm doing, what is important, not the kid bulls***, let's say.

"And that's it, because it's very tough to keep the focus and it's very easy to lose it. So I'm working a lot to be more focused on my job."

Kasatkina will face compatriot Veronika Kudermetova in the last eight after she fought back to beat American Madison Keys.

Story first published: Monday, May 30, 2022, 19:50 [IST]
