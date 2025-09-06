English Edition
Full List Of Grand Slams Won By Novak Djokovic After US Open Semi-Final Loss Against Carlos Alcaraz

By

Novak Djokovic's glittering career has long secured him a place among the sport's all-time greats, and his record of 24 Grand Slam titles remains unmatched. But on Friday night in New York, the Serbian legend was stopped in his tracks by Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open semifinals, a reminder of the new generation rising fast in men's tennis.

Alcaraz, just 22 years old, overpowered Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to secure his third consecutive Grand Slam final. The younger Spaniard's intensity and athleticism ultimately proved too much, leaving the 38-year-old Djokovic admitting that age is catching up with him.

Novak Djokovic
Full List Of Grand Slams Won By Novak Djokovic After US Open Semi-Final Loss, Photo: X

"It's frustrating on the court when you are not able to keep up with that level physically, but at the same time, it's something also expected, I guess," Djokovic conceded. "It comes with time and with age."

Even though this year saw Djokovic reach the semifinals at all four majors, he was denied a spot in any final, falling short against Alcaraz and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner at key moments. By his own admission, he "gassed out" in the final set against Alcaraz in New York.

Yet, the numbers continue to tell the story of his dominance. With 24 Grand Slam trophies, Djokovic stands statistically as the most decorated player in men's tennis. His achievements span nearly two decades and cover every surface the sport has to offer.

Here is the full list of Djokovic's Grand Slam triumphs:

Australian Open (10): 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023

French Open (3): 2016, 2021, 2023

Wimbledon (7): 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

U.S. Open (4): 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023

Djokovic's ability to dominate across eras, from the reigns of Federer and Nadal to the arrival of Alcaraz and Sinner, underscores his remarkable longevity. Though Friday's defeat signals a shift in momentum, his legacy remains secure as the man who has collected more majors than anyone before him.

Story first published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 8:01 [IST]
