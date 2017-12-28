Gilles Simon looks to regain lost touch at Tata Open Maharastra

Pune, December 28: Frenchman Gilles Simon is one of the bigger names participating in this year's Maharashtra Open. The World No 89 is expected to rejuvenate his form at the tournament after having gone through a difficult last season. The 33-year-old took to the court here on Thursday (December 28) at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium to complete his first practice session in India.

The 33-year-old pro has developed a reputation for himself after having won a total of 12 singles career titles. However, the experienced player had a tough season in 2017 as he dropped in the rankings from being ranked 25th (Jan 1 2017) in the world to 89th. But the Frenchman isn't bogged down by the disappointing season and is back to starting a new season with a rejuvenated form.

"I did not have a good season last year but I am now fresh and raring to go here in Pune. This is the first time I will be playing in India, usually I started my season in Australia but have now decided to play in India and I am looking forward to performing well," said Simon.

Speaking on his chances to win the singles at Maharashtra Open, Simon said that he is very confident that he can do well against the top players here. "I have won a total of 12 ATP 250 World Tour events in my career and I will aim to do my best here in Pune as well. There are a lot of good players participating here but I am confident that if I perform up to my full potential, I can beat the best in the world," said the Frenchman.

The event gets underway on December 30 when the qualifiers will take place on the first two days to determine the last four entrants. The main draw will start from January 1, 2018 with the final taking place on January 6.

