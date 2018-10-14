English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Giorgi eases past Alexandrova to Linz title

By
CamilaGiorgi - cropped

Linz, October 14: Camila Giorgi claimed her first WTA Tour title in three years as she cruised to a straight-sets victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Linz Open final.

Fifth seed Giorgi had only previously won one honour on the Tour – the 2015 Rosmalen Grass Court Championships – but she was comfortable on Sunday as Alexandrova, a surprise package this week, was outclassed 6-3 6-1.

Having been matched well in the early stages, Giorgi ruthlessly took her first break point opportunity to nudge in front at 5-3.

And the Italian quickly accelerated out of sight, serving out the set and swiftly taking control of the second, her power proving too much for Alexandrova as she broke again immediately.

Alexandrova slipped further behind in her next service game, before stopping the rot as she saved two break points at 0-4 to get off the mark in the second.

Her efforts were in vain, though, as Giorgi showed no signs of letting her firm grasp of the tie slip, pressing home her advantage once more to secure glory.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 19:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue