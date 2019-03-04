Golubic staves off match point before beating Brady in Indian Wells final

American Brady appeared to be on course for a straight-sets success when serving at 6-3, 5-4 up but Golubic, ranked outside the world's top 100, fought back and forced a decider.

And it was Golubic who claimed the final set to wrap up victory in two hours, 12 minutes on Sunday.

Victory at the WTA 125k series event represents the 26-year-old Swiss' biggest triumph since her only Tour title at the Swiss Open in 2016.