Golubic staves off match point before beating Brady in Indian Wells final

By Opta
Viktorija Golubic
Jennifer Brady had match point on her serve but Viktorija Golubic fought back to claim victory at the Indian Wells Challenger.

Indian Wells, March 4: Viktorija Golubic won the final of the WTA Indian Wells Challenger event having saved match point before rallying to claim a 3-6 7-5 6-3 victory over Jennifer Brady.

American Brady appeared to be on course for a straight-sets success when serving at 6-3, 5-4 up but Golubic, ranked outside the world's top 100, fought back and forced a decider.

And it was Golubic who claimed the final set to wrap up victory in two hours, 12 minutes on Sunday.

Victory at the WTA 125k series event represents the 26-year-old Swiss' biggest triumph since her only Tour title at the Swiss Open in 2016.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
