English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dimitrov edges Johnson for first win since French Open

By
Grigor Dimitrov
Steve Johnson was edged out by Grigor Dimitrov at the Los Cabos Open for the Bulgarian's first win since the French Open.

Mexico City, July 31: Grigor Dimitrov battled to a hard-fought win in the Los Cabos Open first round, while Taylor Fritz was untroubled on Tuesday.

Dimitrov, who has fallen out of the world's top 50 after a tough first half of the year, got past Steve Johnson 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) at the ATP 250 tournament.

The Bulgarian served 12 double faults but still managed to edge through for his first victory since the French Open.

Fritz, coming off a run to the final in Atlanta, disposed of German Dominik Koepfer 6-3 6-4 in just an hour.

The American fifth seed managed to break once in each set in what was a routine outing.

Radu Albot, the seventh seed, also managed to get through courtesy of a 7-5 2-6 6-0 win over Janko Tipsarevic.

The only seed to depart was Cristian Garin, who went down to Juan Ignacio Londero 3-6 6-2 6-3.

Tennys Sandgren was thrashed 6-2 6-0 by Taro Daniel, Cameron Norrie got past Gregoire Barrere 7-6 (7-5) 6-0 and qualifier Kwon Soon-woo easily beat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-2 6-1.

More GRIGOR DIMITROV News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Prithvi Shaw ban explained
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue