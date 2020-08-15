Tennis
Halep ends Begu's marathon week to reach Prague final

By Peter Hanson
Halep - cropped

Prague, Aug 15: Simona Halep ended Irina-Camelia Begu's marathon week with a straight-sets triumph in Saturday's Prague Open semi-final.

World number two Halep claimed a 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 victory in the Czech capital and has the chance to extend her winning streak to nine matches having won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February before the WTA Tour's suspension for the coronavirus pandemic.

Begu deserves immense credit, though, having spent seven hours on court over her first three matches and having to conclude a three-set quarter-final triumph over Sara Sorribes Tormo earlier in the day with rain having delayed the match.

"I didn't play my best tennis but also she was tired, so in my opinion, it was a good match," Halep said in her on-court interview.

"I'm really happy that I could win it. It's always tough to play against her. She's a great player."

Awaiting in Sunday's final is third seed Elise Mertens, who defeated former finalist Kristyna Pliskova 7-5 7-6 (7-4) in the day's earlier last-four contest.

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 22:30 [IST]
