Watson into Mexican Open quarters, Fernandez's run continues

Mexico City, February 27: Heather Watson moved into the Mexican Open quarterfinals, while teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her run on Wednesday.
Watson, the British seventh seed at the WTA International event, was too good for Kateryna Bondarenko 7-6 (7-2) 6-2.
Zhu Lin was the other seed to advance, getting past Katie Boulter 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 in one hour, 48 minutes.
Another seed fell in Nao Hibino, who was crushed by Canadian 17-year-old Fernandez 6-3 6-0 in just over an hour.
Renata Zarazua, Tamara Zidansek, Anastasia Potapova, Christina McHale and Wang Xiyu also moved into the last eight.