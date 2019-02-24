English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Van Uytvanck battles into Budapest final

By Opta
Defending champion Alison Van Uytvanck reaches Hungarian Ladies Open final
Defending champion Alison Van Uytvanck reaches Hungarian Ladies Open final

Budapest, February 24: Alison Van Uytvanck battled into her second successive Hungarian Ladies Open final with a dramatic three-set win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The number one seed and reigning champion fought back to claim a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (9-7) victory in two hours and three minutes in Budapest on Saturday (February 23), having saved five match points.

Van Uytvanck had never before faced Alexandrova, who sits 14 places below the Belgian at 64th in the rankings, but a careless first-service game allowed the Russian to move ahead.

Although rather wild on her own serve, with six aces, five double faults and 54 per cent of first serves finding their mark in the match, Alexandrova stayed ahead before breaking again in game nine to seize the advantage.

The pair exchanged breaks early in the second set before Van Uytvanck broke again at 3-3 and levelled the match with minimal fuss.

The Russian moved into a 5-2 lead in the decider only to lose the next four games, including a mammoth 10th, in which she failed to convert three match points.

Three more match points, including Van Uytvanck's first, came and went in a tense tie break. Yet Van Uytvanck emerged victorious after Alexandrova sent a forehand fractionally long.

She will face 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova in Sunday's final after the Czech saw off fellow teenager Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-2.

Potapova, 17, fought past Sorana Cirstea in the quarter-finals but was outclassed in the opening set by the eighth seed.

She needed a medical timeout for her right wrist after dropping serve to go 2-1 down in the second, and was ultimately unable to recover, Vondrousova sealing victory with a simple smash.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 1 - 0 EIB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue