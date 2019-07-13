English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I was a deer in the headlights - Serena congratulates outstanding Halep

By Opta
SerenaWilliams - Cropped

London, July 13: Serena Williams admitted she was powerless to prevent Simona Halep storming to glory in Saturday's Wimbledon final, conceding she felt like "a deer in the headlights" in the face of such an onslaught.

Sensational Halep defeats wilting Williams for maiden Wimbledon crown

Seven-time champion Williams was hoping to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam singles titles but she was blown away in less than an hour as Halep raced to a 6-2 6-2 victory on Centre Court.

In a little over 10 minutes, Williams found herself 4-0 down and it did not get much better from there as the relentless Halep showed no mercy in surging to her maiden crown at the All England Club.

Halep finished the match having made just three unforced errors while Williams committed 26, and the American was gracious in defeat during her on-court presentation.

"She literally played out of her mind. Congratulations, Simona," Williams said.

"It was a little bit of deer in the headlights for me. Whenever a player plays that amazing, you have to take your hat off and give them a nod of the head. Congrats on all the hard work.

"I've got to keep fighting, keep trying and enjoying the sport I love. Coming out here and playing in front of these guys has been a joy.

"My team is amazing, thank you guys for all of the support. I love you all."

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue