ICSS encouraged by response to match-fixing fears at Roland Garros

Reports of irregular bets around a women's doubles match at Roland Garros surfaced this month. An investigation is ongoing, the ICSS says, led by the Paris prosecutor's office.

While such a crime at a grand slam is "quite rare and difficult to do", ICSS chief executive Massimiliano Montanari recognises tennis is "one of the most vulnerable sports from a match-fixing perspective".

The ICSS has, however, been encouraged by the reaction to the Paris allegations.

"We finally see the putting into practice of a system and mechanism to tackle corruption in sport, in this case tennis," Montanari told Stats Perform News.

"We are seeing a very active Tennis Integrity Unit, recently reformed and in phase of establishment as an independent legal entity to investigate and sanction but also educate on integrity matters.

"We see a prompt action of a public prosecutor which brings a possible case of match-fixing from the sport to the criminal dimension."

But Montanari recognises there is still work to do, adding: "We need to enhance capacities both within sport organisations and law enforcement to address such forms of crimes and eliminate forever the perception that match-fixing is a victimless crime.

"Because if sport becomes a fiction, we will lose its unique societal and educational capacity with tragic consequences on the values of our youth and of the future generations."