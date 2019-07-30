India's Davis Cup tennis team to tour Pakistan after 55 years

"It's not a bilateral series, it's the World Cup of tennis. So no government clearance was required," AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee was quoted as saying in Reuters news agency.

"We needed an invitation from the Pakistan Tennis Federation for the visa process which we've received. We're applying for the visas soon as it's a lengthy process," added Chatterjee.

The last time an Indian tennis team toured Pakistan for Davis Cup was in 1964 when they defeated the hosts 4-0 while Pakistan lost 2-3 in their last visit in 2006 in Mumbai.

Indian tennis team to travel to Pakistan for Davis Cup tie despite strained relations between the nations https://t.co/nDktskmx90 — TRT World (@trtworld) July 30, 2019

Until a few years back Pakistan was forced to host its home Davis Cup ties at neutral venues as teams refused to travel due to security concerns.

Chatterjee said the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has put in place stringent security requirements to host Davis Cup ties and India's players are looking forward to winning the tie and progress to the World Group qualifier.

"The security arrangements are ensured by the ITF. Their officials will be present during the tie. We haven't made any special security demands," Chatterjee added.

Relations between the two countries soured in February this year after a suicide car bombing killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir putting question marks on the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie, which will be held on September 14 and 15 in Islamabad.

