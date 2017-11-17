A real time insight into players performance

Bengaluru/London, November 17: IT major Infosys and governing body of men's tennis ATP, launched a 'second screen' which aims at providing real time insights into players performance.

The new feature launched during the ongoing Nitto ATP World Tour Finals in London, provides player performance insights within seconds of a point being played.

The new feature has been built by Infosys in under three months using its Artificial Intelligence platform, Infosys Nia.

"Our work with the ATP in building the second screen using Infosys Nia, showcases the power of AI technology in delivering real-time insights, and more importantly, foresights," said Rajesh Krishnamurthy, President and Head of Infosys Europe.

Though Infosys and ATP have built the feature primarily for tennis, the potential uses of the technology powering it are vast, with the ability to impact the world of sport and completely change how players, coaches and fans consume content.

"The new feature will provide greater insights into our sport, as we look to leverage data to enhance engagement in the ATP World Tour on our digital platforms. This is an exciting new development in our partnership with Infosys, and it's great to work with such a dynamic organization that understands our sport and can deliver advanced analytics," said ATP President Chris Kermode.

SALIENT FEATURES OF SECOND SCREEN

It offers valuable information on the strengths and weaknesses of players, enabling them and their coaches to review strategies and improve performance.

Fans will be able to look at the data of their favourite players during the match, interact with it and detect subtle changes in player strategies, such as variations in ball speed, spin, placement and player positions.

The technology allows for multiple sources of data - chair umpire, player and ball tracking, as well as historical data - to be presented to players, coaches and fans. In doing so, users get foresight into player and match performance, resulting in a much more immersive experience.

The increased story telling potential that the second screen brings to tennis will be a huge benefit to broadcasters and commentators.

Access to player activity in real time will enable them to provide more insights to the fans watching in stadium, online, or on television.