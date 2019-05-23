English

Sabalenka through on busy day in Strasbourg

By Opta
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka

Strasbourg, May 23: Second seed Aryna Sabalenka set up an Internationaux de Strasbourg quarter-final against Monica Puig after cruising through the round of 16.

Sabalenka, the highest seed in the tournament following Ashleigh Barty's withdrawal, defeated Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-3 on Wednesday to advance in France. Puig saw off Astra Sharma and is up next.

Daria Gavrilova had enjoyed a relaxed day on Tuesday as compatriot Barty withdrew and rain intervened before a match with lucky loser Diana Marcinkevica.

But Gavrilova was required to make up for lost time as the action resumed, playing two matches in one day.

Marcinkevica was beaten in straight sets, before a trickier test against Amandine Hesse saw Gavrilova battle back to reach the last eight with a 4-6 6-2 7-5 win.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Caroline Garcia was required to finish her match with Shelby Rogers – winning the decider 6-3 - before facing Rebecca Peterson, a match she won in straight sets.

Dayana Yastremska raced through, thrashing two-time champion Sam Stosur, while Wang Qiang and Zheng Saisai crashed out.

At the Nuremberg Cup, defending champion Johanna Larsson let an early lead slip to go out to second seed Katerina Siniakova, as both also played twice in a day.

Yulia Putintseva won in straight sets, yet Ajla Tomljanovic was among four seeds to lose.

 
Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
