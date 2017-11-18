It's Federer vs Goffin and Sock vs Dimitrov

Bengaluru, November 18: The Nitto ATP World Tour Finals reaches its business end with Roger Federer taking on David Goffin in the first semifinal followed by the Jack Sock vs Grigor Dimitrov tie at the 02 London Arena on Saturday (November 18).

4️⃣ players

1️⃣ final

Who will advance to the championship match on Sunday? #NittoATPFinals ➡️ https://t.co/vxNxEZir9E pic.twitter.com/GbchvnV0rF — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 17, 2017

It promises to be a momentous final week of the season for world No.8 Goffin who this time next week will be shouldering Belgium's hopes of winning the Davis Cup for the first time in the final against France in Lille.

Before he can even start thinking about that he has to try to work out how to stop 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer on an indoor surface on which he appears almost unbeatable.

Goffin is 0-6 in previous meetings, most recently when he managed only three games in last month's Swiss Indoors as Federer charged towards an eighth title in Basel.

"I've never found a key to beat Roger," said Goffin, who beat a hobbling world No.1 Rafael Nadal before being crushed by Dimitrov in his second round-robin match at London's O2 Arena, told reporters.

The 26-year-old along with Dimitrov and Sock are first-time semifinalists of the elite eight-man season-ending event.

The last time three players reached their first semi-final at the season-ending championships was in 2008 when Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Gilles Simon made it through.

Murray and Djokovic, together with regular qualifier Stan Wawrinka, were all absent with injuries this year.

World No.6 Dimitrov crushed alternate Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-1, 6-1 in the last group tie for his third successive group victory.

Carreno Busta had replaced fellow Spaniard Nadal who withdrew after his round-robin defeat by Goffin.

Semifinal line-up

Roger Federer vs David Goffin (Not before 2pm local time)

Jack Sock vs Grigor Dmitrov (Not before 8pm ocal time).