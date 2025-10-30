How Long Will It Take Shreyas Iyer To Fully Recover From Spleen Injury? Here's What We Know

Sinner's hard-court streak continues with dominant Bergs win in Paris By Oliver King Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:11 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Jannik Sinner's impressive run of form on hard courts continued in his first match at the Paris Masters as he cruised into the last 16 with a straight-sets win over Zizou Bergs.

Fresh from his triumphs at the Six Kings Slam and Vienna Open, Sinner started his quest for the title in the French capital with a convincing 6-4 6-2 victory on Wednesday (October 30).

The Italian is the highest ranked seed left in the tournament after Carlos Alcaraz's shock exit to Cameron Norrie, and he will face Francisco Cerundolo in the next round.

A mammoth first game kickstarted the match, with Sinner squandering four break points while Bergs was unable to get over the line after missing three game points of his own.

But it was Sinner who got the better of his opponent's serve to edge in front, and he was able to comfortably serve out the first set to put himself closer to the finishing line.

And he did so at a canter in the second, starting as he meant to go on with yet another early break as he surged into a 4-1 lead, with Bergs simply unable to respond.

The Belgian was able to delay the inevitable, with Sinner sealing his progression to the next round at the first time of asking.

Data Debrief: The streak continues

Sinner has now won his last 22 matches on indoor courts, and if his performance against Bergs is anything to go by, that stretch looks almost certain to continue in Paris.

Indeed, he has now won his past 13 opening matches at ATP Masters 1000 events, with his last defeat coming to Dusan Lajovic in Cincinnati in 2023.

Sinner has also won 48 of his 50 matches at ATP level in 2025 against opponents not named Alcaraz, with respective losses to the eventual tournament champion Alexander Bublik (Halle) and via retirement to Tallon Griekspoor (Shanghai).

Following his tournament victory in Vienna, Sinner (22) trails just Alcaraz (24) and Novak Djokovic (23) for ATP-level titles since the start of 2020, and with the former already eliminated, he will fancy his chances of moving higher up that list.