Chardy sets up Wawrinka meeting in Qatar

Chardy saved six set points before being taken do a decider by Barrere, who passed up six chances to break his opponent and succumbed to a 6-3 3-6 6-3 defeat.

Seventh seed Adrian Mannarino exited after a 6-3 6-4 loss to Alexander Bublik, while Filip Krajinovic – seeded sixth – came from a set down to beat Kyle Edmund 4-6 6-3 6-3.

There were also wins for Fernando Verdasco, Aljaz Bedene, Corentin Moutet and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Wrapping up the DAY 1 of Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2020 - looking forward to more great matches tomorrow! #qemo2020 #qatartennis #qatarexxonmobilopen2020 pic.twitter.com/rsn6DI1Lkw — Qatar Tennis Fed. (@QatarTennis) 6 January 2020