Chardy sets up Wawrinka meeting in Qatar

By Tom Webber
Jeremy Chardy

Doha, January 7: Jeremy Chardy beat Gregoire Barrere in three sets on Monday (January 6) to set up a meeting with top seed Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the Qatar Open.

Chardy saved six set points before being taken do a decider by Barrere, who passed up six chances to break his opponent and succumbed to a 6-3 3-6 6-3 defeat.

Seventh seed Adrian Mannarino exited after a 6-3 6-4 loss to Alexander Bublik, while Filip Krajinovic – seeded sixth – came from a set down to beat Kyle Edmund 4-6 6-3 6-3.

There were also wins for Fernando Verdasco, Aljaz Bedene, Corentin Moutet and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
