Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Del Potro withdraws from Australian Open

By Dejan Kalinic
Juan Martin del Potro
Yet to recover following knee surgery last year, Juan Martin del Potro withdrew from this year's Australian Open.

Melbourne, January 11: Juan Martin del Potro will miss the upcoming Australian Open as he continues his recovery following knee surgery.

Del Potro, 31, is yet to return to the ATP Tour since undergoing surgery in June last year in the latest setback of an injury-ravaged career.

The 2009 US Open champion's comeback will not come at Melbourne Park, with his withdrawal from the year's first major confirmed on Saturday.

"Our two-time quarter-finalist Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 as he continues to recover from a knee injury," the tournament announced via its official Twitter account.

"Wishing you all the best with your recovery @delpotrojuan. We hope to see you back in Australia soon."

Del Potro has played just one Australian Open since 2015, reaching the third round two years ago.

He missed three of the four grand slams last year, having looked to be nearing his best again in 2018, when he reached the US Open final, French Open semis and Wimbledon quarters.

The 2020 Australian Open starts on January 20.

More JUAN MARTIN DEL POTRO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 5:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue