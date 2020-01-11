Del Potro withdraws from Australian Open

Del Potro, 31, is yet to return to the ATP Tour since undergoing surgery in June last year in the latest setback of an injury-ravaged career.

The 2009 US Open champion's comeback will not come at Melbourne Park, with his withdrawal from the year's first major confirmed on Saturday.

"Our two-time quarter-finalist Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 as he continues to recover from a knee injury," the tournament announced via its official Twitter account.

"Wishing you all the best with your recovery @delpotrojuan. We hope to see you back in Australia soon."

Del Potro has played just one Australian Open since 2015, reaching the third round two years ago.

He missed three of the four grand slams last year, having looked to be nearing his best again in 2018, when he reached the US Open final, French Open semis and Wimbledon quarters.

The 2020 Australian Open starts on January 20.