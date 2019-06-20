English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Injured Del Potro withdraws at Queen's, Lopez into last eight

By Opta
Juan Martin del Potro hurt his knee during win over Denis Shapovalov
Juan Martin del Potro hurt his knee during win over Denis Shapovalov

London, June 20: Juan Martin del Potro withdrew from the Queen's Club Championships due to a knee injury suffered in his first-round win over Denis Shapovalov.

The 2009 US Open champion spent almost three months out of action with a knee problem before returning in May, but suffered more misfortune in London on Wednesday (June 19).

Del Potro slipped in the second set on another rain-affected day of the tournament and although he went on to win 7-5 6-4, the former world number three later pulled out of his first event of the grass-court season less than two weeks before Wimbledon starts.

The luckless Argentine was left with a swollen right knee and is taking no chances after missing so much time in an injury-plagued career.

Feliciano Lopez receives a walkover into the quarter-finals in the absence of Del Potro.

Lopez strongly denied "false accusations" made in reports of an alleged match-fixing scandal at Wimbledon two years ago after he beat Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-4 in his opening match at Queen's - a day before he is due to play doubles with the returning Andy Murray.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was leading Kyle Edmund 6-3 3-3 when play was suspended due to the miserable weather and fading light.

Stan Wawrinka saw off Dan Evans 6-3 6-4, while Milos Raonic, Lucas Pouille, Jeremy Chardy and Aljaz Bedene also advanced a day after play was washed out.

The matches between Nick Kyrgios and Roberto Carballes Baena and Grigor Dimitrov and Felix Auger-Aliassime were postponed for the day.

More JUAN MARTIN DEL POTRO News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 26 - June 20 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue