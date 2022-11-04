Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kasatkina claims maiden WTA Finals victory over streaky Gauff

By Ben Somerford

Texas, November 4: Eighth seed Daria Kasatkina claimed her first win at this year's WTA Finals after fighting back for a comprehensive straight-sets victory over Coco Gauff in Fort Worth on Thursday (November 3).

Kasatkina trailed 4-1 in the first set but rallied to win the opening frame in a tiebreak, before dominating the second set to win 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 in one hour and 40 minutes.

The victory is Kasatkina's 41st of the year and 25th on the hard-court surface this season. Kasatkina is 29-0 this season when she wins the first set.

Gauff has now suffered two singles losses and two doubles defeats in Fort Worth this week, producing an erratic performance, where she committed 34 unforced errors compared to the Russian's 10.

Kasatkina had to earn the victory, with the first set lasting 66 minutes, as the eighth seed rallied from 3-0 down in the tiebreak to take the frame with her third set point.

The second set was more dominant, with Kasatkina claiming it in 35 minutes, although it included five straight broken games. Kasatkina converted her first match point from another Gauff error.

BREAK POINTS WON

Kasatkina - 6/10

Gauff - 5/8

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Kasatkina - 2/2

Gauff - 1/2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Kasatkina - 10/10

Gauff - 25/34

Comments

MORE WTA FINALS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 8:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 4, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Trofeo Perrel - Faip:Mens Singles
Oct 31, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Challenger Ciudad de Guayaquil:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP Yokohama Keio Challenger:Mens Singles
Oct 30, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
ATP NSW Open:Mens Singles
Oct 29, 2022 - Nov 06, 2022
Masters Rolex Paris Masters:Mens Doubles
+More
Click to comments