​Kecmanovic seals first ATP Tour success at Generali Open

The world number 47 came agonisingly close to a maiden tour-level trophy in 2019, only to fall short against Lorenzo Sonego at the Antalya Open.

However, he made sure to grasp his opportunity this time around, and was in clinical form to dispatch three of four break points conceded by his German opponent.

"Last year sucked when I couldn't win the final," Kecmanovic said post-match. "I definitely have a lot more experience since then and it means everything to be able to win a title.

“[The last game] wasn't pretty, it was definitely difficult. I just tried not to think that it was potentially the last game and I just tried to hit my serves at the right spot. Thankfully, I was able to do that."

Kecmanovic defeated Kei Nishikori, Jordan Thompson, Federico Delbonis and Marc-Andrea Huesler en route to his triumph in Austria, and he becomes the fourth player to win his first ATP Tour title in 2020, following on from Ugo Humbert, Casper Ruud and Thiago Seyboth Wild.