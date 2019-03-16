English

Kerber eases past Bencic as Andreescu awaits in final

By Opta
Angelique Kerber entered the final

Indian Wells, March 16: Former world number one Angelique Kerber cruised into the Indian Wells Open final with a straight-sets win over in-form Belinda Bencic.

German star Kerber was a class above as the eighth seed accounted for Bencic 6-4, 6-2 at the WTA Premier tournament in California on Friday.

Three-time grand slam champion Kerber will face Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu in her first Premier decider on Sunday.

Kerber snapped Bencic's 12-match winning streak to become the first German female through to the Indian Wells Open final since Steffi Graf in 1999.

"It's always tough to play against Belinda. She played so great in the past few weeks," Kerber said. "I was trying to focus only on my side of the court.

"I was trying to play concentrated, and going for it when I had the chance. I really enjoy the semi-finals here - it was already twice here, and I'm really happy to be in the final for the first time now."

Bencic had been in impeccable form since the Fed Cup, with the 23rd seed unbeaten since losing to Veronika Kudermetova at the St Petersburg Open in January.

But the 22-year-old Swiss was no match for Kerber, who broke seven times throughout the routine triumph.

Bencic had led 4-2 in the first set but Kerber came from a break down to win the opener, having improved her court positioning.

Kerber was broken in the opening game of the second set but she reclaimed the break immediately – a theme that continued until the former broke and held for a 5-2 lead, which she did not relinquish.



    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
