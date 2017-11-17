Kerber turns to Fisette in a bid to resurrect career

Bengaluru, November 17: Two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing campaign with the announcement that Belgian Wim Fisette will replace Torben Beltz as her coach for the new season.

The former world No.1 had a stellar 2016 in which she won the Australian Open and US Open, reached the Wimbledon final, and clinched an Olympic silver medal at the Rio Games.

But, the 29-year-old failed to claim a single title this year and fell to 21st in the world rankings, also losing her spot as German No.1 to Julia Goerges.

Kerber and compatriot Beltz first worked together from 2011-13 and rejoined forces in 2015, with the German pair having their most successful season a year later.

"Thank you Torben Beltz for everything that you've done for me. It's been tough but I'm about to start a new chapter in my career, with a new coach," Kerber tweeted.

(1/2) It's been tough but I'm about to start a new chapter in my career, with a new coach. Thank you @TorbenBeltz for everything that you’ve done for me. We share the best memories of my career so far and you’ve not just been a coach, but also a true friend and that won’t change. — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) November 16, 2017

Fissette has previously worked with top players such as Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka and Simona Halep, and coached Britain's Johanna Konta for the 2017 season before the pair agreed to a mutual split at the end of the campaign.

"The next season is coming soon and I'm very excited to start working with Wim Fissette as my new coach. It's a new chance and I'm curious to find out what we can achieve together," Kerber added.