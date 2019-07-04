English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kerber stunned by hobbling Davis at Wimbledon

By Opta
AngeliqueKerber - cropped

London, July 4: Angelique Kerber saw her Wimbledon title defence improbably ended in the second round by lucky loser Lauren Davis, who overcame an ankle injury to win 2-6 6-2 6-1 on Thursday.

Kerber had been in the same section of the draw as Serena Williams and world number one Ashleigh Barty but will not face either star after falling foul of the dangerous diminutive Davis.

The American, already wearing heavy strapping on both her left knee and right shoulder, twisted her left ankle midway through the first set yet remarkably recovered.

Three-time grand slam champion Kerber, by contrast, was completely out of sorts and a break-heavy contest finally went the way of Davis, who plays Carla Suarez Navarro next.

Davis broke the German immediately in the first, creating the opening with the considerable power of her backhand before Kerber prodded into the net.

That backhand was wayward in the following game but, as in Kerber's first-round match, the breaks kept coming until the first hold saw the fifth seed 3-2 in front.

Davis then skidded towards the net as she sought a response and immediately indicated an issue with her ankle, seeing Kerber ruthlessly break twice to close out the set as she attempted to shake off the problem.

A trainer was belatedly called to Davis' aid, adding more tape to her ankle, and she improbably but deservedly broke at the start of the second.

The earlier pattern was repeated as Kerber broke and Davis hit back, with the hobbling right-hander this time getting the breakthrough hold to lead at 3-1, before bravely maintaining her advantage at 4-2.

Another break saw Davis ease into a decider and she accelerated out of sight, drawing sloppy errors from the increasingly frustrated Kerber to break three times with relative ease and seal a sensational win.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Lauren Davis bt Angelique Kerber 2-6 6-2 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Davis - 45/50 Kerber - 13/31

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Davis - 2/2 Kerber - 0/2

BREAK POINTS WON Davis - 8/18 Kerber - 5/9

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Davis - 75 Kerber - 68

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Davis - 55/39 Kerber - 48/38

TOTAL POINTS Davis - 93 Kerber - 81

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 42 - July 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue