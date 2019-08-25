English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Knee injury rules Kevin Anderson out of US Open

By
Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson, a Flushing Meadows finalist two years ago, will be absent from the US Open due to injury.

New York, August 25: Former US Open finalist Kevin Anderson will not play at Flushing Meadows next week due to a right knee injury, the United States Tennis Association has announced.

World number 17 Anderson was beaten Rafael Nadal in the 2017 final in New York, while he lost at the same stage at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic in 2018.

But the South African's hopes of a breakthrough grand slam title have been ended for another year after he was forced to withdraw from the US Open two days before his tournament opener.

Anderson has played just 15 matches on the ATP Tour this season and has not featured since Wimbledon.

He had been drawn as the 16th seed at Flushing Meadows, but lucky loser Paolo Lorenzi will take his place against 16-year-old American Zachary Svajda.

More KEVIN ANDERSON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GTF 1 - 1 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue